Dankwambo condoles with families of 13 children who lost their lives during Maulud procession

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has commiserated with the families of the 13 children who lost their lives in an auto crash at Malam Sidi town while participating in festivities to mark Eid El Maulud.