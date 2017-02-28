You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Daniels: Title race going to the wire
Daniels: Title race going to the wire

Log leaders SuperSport are vying for championship honours with Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, who can go top tonight if they beat Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld. Daniels tells KickOff.com: “Well, we want to stay in the pack until the last game. Things are so tight that I think the title will go down to the last day, so we’ll see how it goes. "If I look at it points-wise I think we’re about five to six points off where we wanted to be at this stage." Matsatsantsa next face 11th-placed Ajax Cape Town at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sat Read Full Story
