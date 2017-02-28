Daniels: Title race going to the wire
Log leaders SuperSport are vying for championship honours with Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, who can go top tonight if they beat Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld.
Daniels tells KickOff.com: “Well, we want to stay in the pack until the last game. Things are so tight that I think the title will go down to the last day, so we’ll see how it goes.
"If I look at it points-wise I think we’re about five to six points off where we wanted to be at this stage."
