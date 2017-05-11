Daniel set for Buccaneers bow
Daniel was signed by Pirates in February as the club sought ways to alleviate the goalkeeping crisis that has beset them this season, with all of Felipe Ovono, Brighton Mhlongo, Jackson Mabokgwane and Siyabonga Mpontshane taking turns to blunder between the posts.
Since being registered with the league, Daniel has been working his way up the ladder and proof of his progress is in that he has been named on the bench in the last two games.
He sat amongst the substitutes for the first time in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, and was again named as cover last night against Bloemfontei Read Full Story