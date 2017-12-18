You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Dangote accuses BUA of stealing, illegal mining of limestone on its properties
December 18, 2017 

Dangote accuses BUA of stealing, illegal mining of limestone on its properties

Management of Dangote Group, over the weekend accused BUA of engaging in illegal mining of limestone deposited in its Mining Lease, No. 2541, located in a boundary town of Oguda/Ubo in Okene Kogi State. Dangote’s Executive Director, Mr. Devakumar Edwin frowned at the media war, instigated by BUA against the Dangote Group, over a matter [&#8230;] Dangote accuses BUA of stealing, illegal mining of limestone on its properties Read Full Story
