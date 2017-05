Dangote, Adenuga, Otedola, others can end poverty in Nigeria – Oxfam

Oxfam, Wednesday, presented an alarming picture of the Nigerian economic situation, stating that 112 million Nigerians are living in abject poverty and that the combined wealth of the five richest Nigerians, put at about $29.9 billion, could end extreme poverty in the country.