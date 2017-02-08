DPR warns marketers against hoarding of petrol
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara has warned marketers against fuel hoarding without inexplicable reason. The state Operations Controller of the DPR, Mr Salvation Philip, made this known on Wednesday in Ilorin during a surveillance conducted by the department on the emerging fuel scarcity in Ilorin. He said that the department had begun […]
The post DPR warns marketers against hoarding of petrol appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story