DPR accuses Agip of being responsible for 2418 oil spills

THE Directorate of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday at an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives accused the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, of being responsible for 2418 spills in the Niger Delta region in the last six years.