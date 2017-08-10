You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  D’Tigress slump to first defeat against Raptors
August 10, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 

D’Tigress slump to first defeat against Raptors

Nigeria&#8217;s D’Tigress lost to Raptors Basketball club of Lagos 51-71 in their first test match ahead of the 2017 Afrobasket Women competition. The game played Wednesday evening inside the Indoor Sports Hall of the Lagos National stadium was witnessed by Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babs Oguande and two board members, Col SamuelRead More The post D&#8217;Tigress slump to first defeat against Raptors appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
