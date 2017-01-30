Cuper relieved by Morocco scalp
The Pharaohs needed an 88th-minute strike from substitute Mahmoud Abdel Meneam to see off the Lions of the Atlas in a tense encounter at the Stade Port Gentil on Sunday evening.
The result sets up a semi-final clash against Burkina Faso, who dispatched Tunisia 2-0 to reach the last-four, with that game to take place on Wednesday, while Cameroon and Ghana do battle in the other semi, 24 hours later.
And speaking after this weekend’s win, Cuper was relieved to have come out on top, while also congratulating his counterpart Herve Renard and his Morocco side.
