You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Cuper relieved by Morocco scalp
Update:  January 30, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 133 

Cuper relieved by Morocco scalp

The Pharaohs needed an 88th-minute strike from substitute Mahmoud Abdel Meneam to see off the Lions of the Atlas in a tense encounter at the Stade Port Gentil on Sunday evening. The result sets up a semi-final clash against Burkina Faso, who dispatched Tunisia 2-0 to reach the last-four, with that game to take place on Wednesday, while Cameroon and Ghana do battle in the other semi, 24 hours later. And speaking after this weekend’s win, Cuper was relieved to have come out on top, while also congratulating his counterpart Herve Renard and his Morocco side. He told CAF’s official web Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top