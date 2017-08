Crisis looms in Onitsha Main Market over Obiano’s N10m

Crisis is brewing in Onitsha Main Market over an alleged plan by the leadership of the market to divert the N10 million Governor Willie Obiano gave the market to build a project that will affect the lives and welfare of the traders. The post Crisis looms in Onitsha Main Market over Obiano’s N10m appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story