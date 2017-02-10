Court remands man over alleged bombing of TAO FM Station in Kogi
Lokoja – A Lokoja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Hayatudeen Amoto, in prison for allegedly bombing TAO 109 FM Station, Kuroko, Okene in April, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini said the 2015 bombing of the FM Station in which four staff of the organisation lost their livesRead More
