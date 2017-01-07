Court orders MTN to forfeit N8bn with Ecobank account to FG
By Innocent Anaba A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered a multinational Global Satellite Mobile services, GSM, provider, MTN Communications Limited to temporarily forfeit to the Federal Government, the sum of N8billion in its account number 0012005379 domicile in Ecobank Nigeria Plc, suspected to be proceed of unlawful activity. Trial judge in theRead More
The post Court orders MTN to forfeit N8bn with Ecobank account to FG appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story