Court orders Ifeanyi Ubah’s release from DSS custody
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the unconditional release of Capital Oil Limited Chairman, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody. Justice Mohammed Idris said Ubah’s detention without charge was illegal. He directed the DSS to file a criminal charge against Ubah within 48 hours if it hasRead More
