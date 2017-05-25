You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Court orders Ifeanyi Ubah’s release from DSS custody
Update:  May 25, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 0 

Court orders Ifeanyi Ubah’s release from DSS custody

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the unconditional release of Capital Oil Limited Chairman, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody. Justice Mohammed Idris said Ubah&#8217;s detention without charge was illegal. He directed the DSS to file a criminal charge against Ubah within 48 hours if it hasRead More The post Court orders Ifeanyi Ubah&#8217;s release from DSS custody appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top