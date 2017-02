Court declares Sheriff as PDP chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A three-man panel of the appellate court delivered the verdict on the leadership tussle rocking the party. Sheriff and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarffi, are both laying […]