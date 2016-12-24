You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Court Freezes Patience Jonathan’s account
Court Freezes Patience Jonathan’s account

A Federal high court in Lagos has made a fresh order freezing multiple accounts suspected to be owned by Dame Patience Jonathan and also suspected to be proceeds of crime. One of the accounts which bears the former First Lady’s name contains the $5,842,316.66. It is domiciled with Skye Bank. The court said it should be frozen on the ground that the money is suspected to be proceeds of crime. Also affected by the said order are the accounts of five companies which are having N7,418,829,290.94(seven billion four hundred and eighteen million eight hundred and twenty nine thousand two hundre Read Full Story
