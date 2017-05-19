You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Coup: Any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be resisted – APC
Update:  May 19, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 117 

Coup: Any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be resisted – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, said any attempt to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s administration will be resisted by Nigerians. National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this while reacting to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai’s warning, that some politicians were approaching soldiers. While speaking with journalists in [&#8230;] Coup: Any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be resisted &#8211; APC Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top