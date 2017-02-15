You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Cosmos on the move again
Update:  February 15, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 105 

Cosmos on the move again

Ezenkosi get going at their new home this afternoon against Milano United after abandoning Olen Park in Potchefstroom where they have played their home matches over the last 18 months following their move from the Vaal Tech Stadium.  The reason for their latest move to Tsakane stems from the fact that there are unresolved issues at Olen Park between the stadium tenants, the Leopards Rugby Union, and the local municipality. Though they are based in Johannesburg – Cosmos have made it a habit of being nomads through the years playing their home games all over. However, in their return Read Full Story
