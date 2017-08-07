Cosmos on the move again
Cosmos previously used the venue as their home ground about 15 years ago.
Ezenkosi officials have told KickOff.com that they are happy to be back in the East Rand and hope to use the facility for a while to come.
They played in a tournament featuring a Foreign Select team and Winners FC at the same venue this past weekend.
Last season Ezenkosi played at Olen Park in Potchefstroom and then shifted base to Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan at the beginning of this year due to unresolved issues between the Potchefstroom stadium tenants, the Leopards Rugby Union and the local municipality.
In recent years Cosmos have also used Thokoza Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Mehlareng Stadium, Huntersfield Stadium, PAM Brink Stadium, Sinaba Stadium (all of which are in Ekurhuleni) as their home grounds.
They have also played at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg Stadium, Vaal Tech Stadium and Olympia Park.
Meanwhile, veteran forward Brice Aka is no longer using crutches as he continues with his recovery from a knee injury.
Aka is expected to start training next month.