Corruption: We will blow trumpet against Ortom, not whistle – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State has vowed to blow trumpet against the state governor, Samuel Ortom over his activities in the state. The party said the sound of whistle might not be quickly heard considering the ongoing financial misappropriations under the watchful eyes of Ortom in Benue... Read Full Story