Corruption: Abolish security votes, peg minimum wage at N50,000 – Ekweremadu
DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said yesterday that if corruption must be nipped in the bud, it has become imperative for the abolition of security votes presently being enjoyed by State governors and the executive, just as he called for the need to peg the minimum wage at N50,000.
