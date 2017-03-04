You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Corruption: Abolish security votes, peg minimum wage at N50,000 – Ekweremadu
Update:  March 04, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 2598 

Corruption: Abolish security votes, peg minimum wage at N50,000 – Ekweremadu

DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said yesterday that if corruption must be nipped in the bud, it has become imperative for the abolition of security votes presently being enjoyed by State governors and the executive, just as he called for the need to peg the minimum wage at N50,000. The post Corruption: Abolish security votes, peg minimum wage at N50,000 &#8211; Ekweremadu appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top