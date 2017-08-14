You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Corruption worse under Buhari, APC – Reno Omokri blasts VON DG, Okechukwu
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 123 

Corruption worse under Buhari, APC – Reno Omokri blasts VON DG, Okechukwu

Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted ‎the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, over comments that the former leader opened corruption loopholes while in office. He said corruption in Nigeria was worse under the President Muhammadu Buhari APC government. Omokri, in a statement Sunday night, said Okechukwu should note [&#8230;] Corruption worse under Buhari, APC &#8211; Reno Omokri blasts VON DG, Okechukwu Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top