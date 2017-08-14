Corruption worse under Buhari, APC – Reno Omokri blasts VON DG, Okechukwu
Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, over comments that the former leader opened corruption loopholes while in office. He said corruption in Nigeria was worse under the President Muhammadu Buhari APC government. Omokri, in a statement Sunday night, said Okechukwu should note […]
Corruption worse under Buhari, APC – Reno Omokri blasts VON DG, Okechukwu
Read Full Story