Contractors who abandoned projects must return to site – Osibanjo
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, has directed contractors who abandoned projects in oil-bearing communities of Imo State to return to the site with immediate effect. Osibanjo gave the directive on Tuesday in Owerri during a stakeholders’ forum held at Imo International Convention Centre. He said that from the list submitted to him by various groups, […]
