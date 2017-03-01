Container truck drivers killed 1,000 people in 308 accidents – FRSC
AS the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, kick-starts implementation of the Minimum Safety Standard for Trucks in Nigeria today, FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has disclosed that over 1,000 people have so far lost their lives between December 2016 and January 2017 as a result of auto crashes caused by tanker drivers.
