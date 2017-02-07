Consumption of ponmo, assorted meat increases risk of colon cancer, experts warn
Consumers of ponmo, shaki, ifun, abodi, roundabout, and other forms of orisi-risi (assorted) meat parts including smoked fish, have been cautioned to minimise the rate and quantity of intake as these meat products have been identified as risk factors for colorectal cancer (colon cancer).
