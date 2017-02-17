You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Company devises means of ending property fraud in Nigeria
Company devises means of ending property fraud in Nigeria

A real estate company, Next Gear Resources Ltd has unveiled services it provides that help innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians evade being duped of their hard-earned money by fraudsters who pose as real estate agents. Those interested in buying plots of land or developing property in any parts of the country no longer need to worry about being conned or getting a shoddy job as a reliable real estate firm, Next Gear Resources Ltd has come up with a service that eliminates these concerns and puts a stop to property fraud in Nigeria. The post Company devises means of ending property fraud in Nig Read Full Story
