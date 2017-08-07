You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Community Shield 2017: Why Courtois, Morata took penalties against Arsenal – Conte
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post Sports 98 

Community Shield 2017: Why Courtois, Morata took penalties against Arsenal – Conte

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has defended his decision to allow Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata take penalties against Arsenal, as they lost the Community Shield on Sunday via spot kicks. The game ended 1-1, after Sead Kolasinac cancelled out Victor Moses&#8217; opening goal. Courtois and Morata missed the from the spot, after the match went [&#8230;] Community Shield 2017: Why Courtois, Morata took penalties against Arsenal &#8211; Conte Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top