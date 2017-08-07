Community Shield 2017: Why Courtois, Morata took penalties against Arsenal – Conte
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has defended his decision to allow Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata take penalties against Arsenal, as they lost the Community Shield on Sunday via spot kicks. The game ended 1-1, after Sead Kolasinac cancelled out Victor Moses’ opening goal. Courtois and Morata missed the from the spot, after the match went […]
Community Shield 2017: Why Courtois, Morata took penalties against Arsenal – Conte
Read Full Story