Coetzee prioritising European switch
The South African international has grown in leaps and bounds since his debut for the Urban Warriors in February 2014, with constant speculation surrounding the 20-year-old’s future when upon the opening of the transfer window.
Although still contracted to, and focused on Ajax, the star defender feels the time for a switch is nearing, as he eyes a dream move to Europe.
“I think it’s time now,” he tells KickOff.com. “But I don’t want to think too much about it. For me now is just to focus on Ajax, and then we’ll see.
“My next step wouldn’t b Read Full Story