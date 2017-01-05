Coca-Cola sued for misleading people over health risks of soft drinks
Coca-Cola Co and the American Beverage Association trade group were sued on Wednesday for allegedly misleading consumers about the health risk of consuming sugary beverages. The case was filed in federal court in Oakland, California, U.S. The nonprofit Praxis Project accused the defendants of downplaying the risks to boost sales, despite scientific evidence linking sugary […]
