You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Coach Roger Schmidt sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after Dortmund thrashing
Update:  March 06, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Coach Roger Schmidt sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after Dortmund thrashing

Bayer Leverkusen have sacked coach Roger Schmidt in the aftermath of a 6-2 thrashing by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Leverkusen, having their worst Bundesliga season for 14 years, tweeted that they had decided to &#8220;part ways&#8221; with Schmidt. A statement said the club hoped to name a successor in the near future. Leverkusen are ninth [&#8230;] The post Coach Roger Schmidt sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after Dortmund thrashing appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top