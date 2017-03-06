Coach Roger Schmidt sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after Dortmund thrashing
Bayer Leverkusen have sacked coach Roger Schmidt in the aftermath of a 6-2 thrashing by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Leverkusen, having their worst Bundesliga season for 14 years, tweeted that they had decided to “part ways” with Schmidt. A statement said the club hoped to name a successor in the near future. Leverkusen are ninth […]
