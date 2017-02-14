You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Closure of Abuja International airport
Update:  February 14, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Closure of Abuja International airport

The closure of Abuja airport even the thought is such a ridiculous outlandish decision and shows how far away from reality we are. How do you shut the door on a major entry point into the countries capital? (Africa’s most populous country and largest economy) Could Ghana afford to close Kotoka Airport in Accra, This questions was posed in Accra last week, they looked bewildered as if to say “where is he from doesn’t he know how vital the airport is to the overall Economy of Ghana”. The post Closure of Abuja International airport appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top