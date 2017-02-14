Closure of Abuja International airport
The closure of Abuja airport even the thought is such a ridiculous outlandish decision and shows how far away from reality we are. How do you shut the door on a major entry point into the countries capital? (Africa’s most populous country and largest economy) Could Ghana afford to close Kotoka Airport in Accra, This questions was posed in Accra last week, they looked bewildered as if to say “where is he from doesn’t he know how vital the airport is to the overall Economy of Ghana”.
The post Closure of Abuja International airport appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story