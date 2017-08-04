City to rule the Cape again
John Comitis’ Cape Town City outfit are looking like the team to beat in the Mother City after a productive transfer window, in which they secured the services of their coach Benni McCarthy, as well as high-profile players Teko Modise, Ayanda Patosi and Lyle Lakay.
Comitis’ counterpart and brother-in-law, Ari Efstathiou from Ajax Cape Town, has in turn found the going tough during the transfer market.
Ajax’s lack of activity in the market leaves a lot to be desired. Early signs are evident that City will once again dominate proceedings and fly the flag for Cape Town in the Premiership.
Former Ajax Cape Town player Bradley August says it pains him to see that the Urban Warriors have not learnt from the past.
August indicated that City is bossing football in the Cape and predicts this will not change in the coming season.
"I think this is all down to John’s savvy soccer and business brain," August told KickOff.com. “He’s a wheeler and dealer and gets the deal over the line, you know. He knows which players to sign at which salary brackets.
"He takes care of his business. Getting Benni as his new coach was a brilliant move along with capturing Modise, Lakay and Patosi. Comitis is the real deal," says the coach of Hout Bay FC.
August reckons that his former Bafana Bafana teammate McCarthy will also want to prove a point by starting his managerial career on a positive note.
"Benni has always been confident and this will not change just because he’s a manger. Their first game [MTN8 against Polokwane City] will be crucial as it could set the tone for the rest of the season. City is definitely on the up and let’s see if they can pull it off."
August’s demeanour suddenly dampens when the conversation switches to his former team Ajax. The ex-Vasco da Gama striker says Ajax’s inability to attract high-profile players, coupled with key players seeking greener pastures away from Ikamva, is leaving the Ajax faithful with very little optimism for the upcoming season.
"I think Ajax will struggle this season,” says August. "Nathan Paulse, Mark Mayambela, Lebohang Mokoena [have left] … this is the PSL and not some church league. There’s not one signing that’s exciting and that scares you. It’s going to be difficult. I don’t see them qualifying for the top-eight again."
August’s former Ajax teammate David Kannemeyer concurs that the club faces yet another bleak season due to their inability to strengthen their squad.
Kannemeyer’s Cape Town All Stars outfit played Ajax recently in a pre-season friendly and says nothing really scared him about his former club.
"What do you expect when you haven’t really explored the market? No disrespect to the academy and younger players, but they will not give you what you need on a consistent basis in the PSL. As much as I want to say Ajax will be competitive this season, I don’t see this happening,” Kannmeyer concludes.
Another Ajax stalwart Dominic Isaacs says challenging times awaits his former club. "Where are the leaders in squad? Do you expect 22 and 23-year-old players to give guidance to the youngsters?
“I always maintain that you cannot underestimate the role of players with leadership qualities in your squad. When I played we had players like [Edelbert] Dinha and Calvin Marlin to guide us. There seems to be a thinking of fixing things as they go along. It will be too late then. Avoid this and get the job done now,” he says.
According to Isaacs, City will rule the Mother City in the coming season.
"City is getting stronger and stronger. They made some good business and will be right up there challenging for honours this season," Isaacs adds.