City tie down Manyama and Ngoma
Captain Manyama and Ngoma have been in terrific form for the Telkom Knockout winners, who are also in league title contention thanks in large part to the form of the duo.
Several clubs will no doubt have shown interest in the pair this January but City have now handed them new deals as a reward for their form and to protect their investment.
“With the ambitions and exciting plans for Cape Town City in the near future, it was an easy decision for Aubrey and Lebo to stay, as they are determined to play an integral part in this journey,” said club chairman John Comitis.
"Our pla