December 30, 2016 

City part ways with Sim, Rode

The duo only spent six months with the new franchise. City said on Twitter: "Cape Town City FC can officially confirm the release of Matt Sim, the player sighting (sic) personal reasons for his departure. "Renars Rode has been released from the club by mutual agreement. We wish him the best of luck with his future career." Sim scored once and provided two assists in nine league appearances, while he also netted the winner against Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the MTN8. Rode made three starts and one substitute outing in the league for the Telkom Knockout champions... Read Full Story
