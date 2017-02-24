You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  City announce double signing
Update:  February 24, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 435 

City announce double signing

The club confirmed the news via their social media pages on Friday morning, while revealing that the duo turned down moves to other PSL clubs as well as European offers to join the Cape-based outfit. "The young men, aged 18 and 17 respectively, are amongst the most gifted and promising talents in the country," read a statement from City. "The duo have attracted interest from other PSL clubs and Europe, but have chosen to forge their professional football careers in the Blue&amp;Gold. "We are happy once again to promote the very best in Cape Football talent, and are cert Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top