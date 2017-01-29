Cisse heartbroken by AFCON exit
The two African giants played to a goalless draw over 120 minutes, meaning the tie would be decided from the spot, where Liverpool star Saido Mane saw his effort saved by Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph Ondoa to send the Teranga Lions crashing out.
And, speaking after the loss, a heartbroken Cisse told SuperSport: “The elimination is not easy for us. It is hard for us and the country who were expecting so much from us. I feel sorry for the players who wanted to write their own piece of history.
“It is a big disappointment for me and the entire team. I’m the first person to feel th Read Full Story