Update:  February 01, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Chukwu assures of “decent result’’ in Rangers, FC IfeanyiUba oriental encounter

Christian Chukwu, the new General Manager of Rangers International FC, Enugu, has assured the club’s teeming fans of a “decent result’’ in Rangers versus FC Ifeanyi Uba oriental encounter on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the epic oriental encounter between the two South-East continental ticket holders will hold at the FC [&#8230;] The post Chukwu assures of “decent result’’ in Rangers, FC IfeanyiUba oriental encounter appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

