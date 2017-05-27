You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Chris Brown celebrates His Daughter Royalty as She turns 3 Today
Source:  Bella Naija 

Chris Brown celebrates His Daughter Royalty as She turns 3 Today

Pop star Chris Brown&#8217;s daughter, Royalty is celebrating her third birthday today. The proud dad took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of the little princess along with a loving message: MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU Photo Credit: Instagram &#8211; @chrisbrownofficial The post Chris Brown celebrates His Daughter Royalty as She turns 3 Today appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

