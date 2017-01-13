You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Chokoe resigns from Black Leopards
Update:  January 13, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Chokoe resigns from Black Leopards

Chokoe joined Leopards just under a year ago, and had a stint as caretaker boss before Jean Francois Luscuito replaced Jairos Tapera in November last year. The former Baroka FC coach says the demands of his coaching studies prompted his departure from Lidoda Duvha. "Yes, I can confirm that I have resigned from Black Leopards. This is due to the upcoming coaching course that I have to attend. "I want to thank the club for the opportunity they gave me and wish the club success going forward... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

