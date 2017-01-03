Chippa show Mtsweni the door
Mtsweni (22) was signed by Chippa at the end of July with hopes that he will finally get to play more often than the six starts that he managed through his three years at Kaizer Chiefs.
“Mtsweni is now free after being handed his clearance,” Peter Koutroulis, the Chippa CEO, tells KickOff.com.
“He struggled to break into the team and the coach decided that it would be in his best interest that he moves. The boy is still young and has a great future ahead of him because he has a good attitude and is professional in his approach to the game all the time. It just didn’t wo Read Full Story