Chippa ready for Chiefs visit
The crowd-pulling power of Chiefs will again be under the spotlight this weekend for their visit to Sisa Dukashe Stadium for the inaugural Premier’s Cup, following the tragedy that struck Soccer City prior to the Carling Black Label Champion Cup.
Amakhosi enjoy a huge following in the Eastern Cape, just like they do in the rest of the country, and it is expected that the tiny stadium in the township of Mdantsane will be packed to capacity.
“Preparations for the inaugural Premier’s Cup have gone superbly well with operations and security meetings having started last week already. Tickets are selling like the Shamrock Pies which are popular here in the Eastern Cape and always sold out,” says Luthando Zibeko, the club spokesman.
“It’s an ‘itikiti esandleni’ affair, we encourage our supporters to buy tickets early to avoid disappointments, no supporter should go to the stadium without a ticket. Our approach, in this case, is twofold: we have beefed up our security plans but also ‘supporters education’ is key.
“A Chippa United fan is one who buys a valid ticket early, comes to the stadium on time, sings from the first to the last minute and the branch leadership has been reinforcing this message to our supporters. We are quite aware that our opponents on Saturday have been doing the same sensitising of their supporters. It is going to be a wonderful spectacle as both teams are expected to unleash new players,” explains Zibeko.
Chippa have just returned from a pre-season camp in Durban and will use Saturday’s match to showcase the many signings they have made.
“We are coming back from a successful two-week camp in Durban and this game [against Kaizer Chiefs] will provide head coach Dan Malesela and his technical team an opportunity once more to work on different combinations. We are still on preparation phase but it is key that the inaugural Premier Cup remains in the province,” Zibeko noted.
Tickets are on sale at R60 for adults and R20 for children under the age of 12 at Computicket nationwide.
Gates are opening at 11h00 with the Chippa United MDC side playing BCMM/Mdantsane at 11h15.
Kick-off for the main game is at 15h00.