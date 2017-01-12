Chippa opening club store
The squad will attend the launch, starting at 15h00.
Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed gratitude to Canterbury for their support since going into partnership in July last year.
Mpengesi said: “This is again a fantastic milestone for a growing brand like Chippa United, and we would like to thank our partners, Canterbury for being true to their word. Our supporters have been longing for an opportunity to walk into a shop and buy the club’s merchandise.
“We thank The Boardwalk for their generosity, in giving us space. We are extremely proud of this latest initiative betw Read Full Story