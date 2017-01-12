You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Chippa opening club store
Update:  January 12, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 576 

Chippa opening club store

The squad will attend the launch, starting at 15h00. Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed gratitude to Canterbury for their support since going into partnership in July last year. Mpengesi said: “This is again a fantastic milestone for a growing brand like Chippa United, and we would like to thank our partners, Canterbury for being true to their word. Our supporters have been longing for an opportunity to walk into a shop and buy the club’s merchandise. “We thank The Boardwalk for their generosity, in giving us space. We are extremely proud of this latest initiative betw Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top