Home  »  Sports  »  Chippa announce Umbro deal
August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Chippa announce Umbro deal

The Chilli Boys confirmed the deal on Thursday, with Umbro to produce training-wear and playing kits, as well as a wide range of merchandise for the East London-based club this term. Chippa confirmed the news on their official Twitter account, posting: Chippa United has confirmed @umbro as technical sponsor for the 2017/18 season Our replicas will soon be available for sale #SeasonOfVictory pic.twitter.com/yrGg8kIDNf — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 17, 2017 A statement on Chippa United’s official website also read: ‘The Chilli Boys will sport the new jersey against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 19 August. With light weight, breathable performance fabric and performance slim fit for the comfort of the players, this might just be a what the lads need for the season themed #SeasonOfVictory’ Read Full Story
Sports

