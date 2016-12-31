Home
Update:
December 31, 2016
| Source:
The Guardian News
0
China to ban ivory trade by end of 2017
China will ban all ivory trade and processing by the end of 2017, the government said, in a move hailed by conservationists as a "game changer" for African elephants.
News
