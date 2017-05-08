You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Chiefs target Celtic star
Update:  May 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 505 

Chiefs target Celtic star

Mahlasela has been a consistent perfomer in midfield for Phunya Sele Sele this season, with his performances catching the eye of Chiefs coach Steve Komphela. The 26-year-old has a contract with Celtic until June 2018, meaning Chiefs would have to pay a fee for the former Orlando Pirates development star. Yes, it’s true, it seems Steve [Komphela] called Mahlasela to find out about the situation with his contract,” a source said. “Now that they know, an offer will be made to the club for the player very soon." Mahlasela joined Celtic at the start of the 2015/16 season Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top