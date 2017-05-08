Chiefs target Celtic star
Mahlasela has been a consistent perfomer in midfield for Phunya Sele Sele this season, with his performances catching the eye of Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
The 26-year-old has a contract with Celtic until June 2018, meaning Chiefs would have to pay a fee for the former Orlando Pirates development star.
Yes, it’s true, it seems Steve [Komphela] called Mahlasela to find out about the situation with his contract,” a source said. “Now that they know, an offer will be made to the club for the player very soon."
Mahlasela joined Celtic at the start of the 2015/16 season