You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Chiefs loan out Shopane, Sibongiseni
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 381 

Amakhosi announced the news on their official Twitter account, posting: Player Updates: Itumeleng Shopane and Sibongiseni Ngcobo have both been loaned to Cape Town All Stars FC #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 17, 2017 The news of Shopane’s move to All Stars comes as a surprise, with Richards Bay FC boss Sifiso Biyela claiming in July that they had secured the Amakhosi player’s services on loan. However, that appears to been misinformation after Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement of his move to CT All Stars this week. Read Full Story
