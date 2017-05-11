Chiefs announce new sponsor
Medshield will cater to the club’s medical aid needs for the next three years.
“We are delighted that a reputable scheme such as Medshield has agreed to partner with our brand and we believe both of us will benefit immensely from this partnership,” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.
“Football business is evolving and overheads are escalating all the time. With a trusted medical aid provider, we will surely be able to offset some of these costs and reinvest in the running of the business.
“We always believe in quality and ensuring that our players are in tip top Read Full Story