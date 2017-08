Chibok schoolgirls’ strength inspiring – UN

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, has described the strength of the rescued Chibok schoolgirls as “inspiring”. Mohammed gave the remarks while briefing the UN Security Council on her visit to Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo from July 19 to 27. The UN deputy chief said: “In Nigeria, we were moved byRead More The post Chibok schoolgirls’ strength inspiring – UN appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story