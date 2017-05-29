Chemical, non-metallic employers to pay N23,800 minimum wage
As the Federal Government last week began the process for the review of the N18,000 minimum wage with the setting up of the minimum wage committee, Organized Labour and employers in the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products sector of the nation’s economy, have agreed on N23, 800 new minimum wage, for the least paid worker besides other benefits.
