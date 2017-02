Chelsea gets Man United in FA Cup Q-Final

By Emmanuel Okogba Chelsea will play Manchester United for a place in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The draw which was held Sunday, will see the Premier League leaders come against a United side that is rediscovering their form. Conte's men yesterday defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0, goals coming from Pedro and Diego Costa, while