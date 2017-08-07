Chauke covers for Sutton at Mbombela
According to Oupa Matsebula, the Mbombela boss, Sutton left the club two weeks ago citing family problems that he needed to attend to in Johannesburg and hasn’t been back since then.
“We don’t know what is happening with coach Aschwin but what I can confirm is that he has not been with us for two weeks now,” Matsebula tells KickOff.com.
“When he left he told us that he is attending to family problems that needed his attention. So I don’t want to say he has officially left us because that is not confirmed as yet. What I can confirm is that he is not here with us which is why we have now brought in someone to act as caretaker for now. What then happens going forward will only be informed by what eventually happens with coach Aschwin. We might have to look for another coach or we might continue with the current arrangement,” explains Matsebula.
Sutton – who could not be reached for comment – joined Mbombela in January taking over from Milton Dlamini, who had been briefly in charge following the departure of Vusi Mkhatshwa last November.